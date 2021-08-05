Raymond James Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

