Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Wesley D. Kremer Sells 5,512 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

