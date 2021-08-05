Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ready Capital worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.