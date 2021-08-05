Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axcella Health (AXLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Axcella Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/22/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/20/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/14/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/12/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/6/2021 – Axcella Health is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,254. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.39. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

