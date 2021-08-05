Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Informa (INF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Informa (LON: INF):

7/30/2021 – Informa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/29/2021 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 610 ($7.97).

6/28/2021 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/11/2021 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.03. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

