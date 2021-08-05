Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Shares of LON RKT traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,598 ($73.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,955. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,360.72. The firm has a market cap of £39.98 billion and a PE ratio of -25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.