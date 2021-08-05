Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,481.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

