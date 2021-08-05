Refereum (RFR) Hits Market Cap of $56.92 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Refereum has a market cap of $56.92 million and $14.14 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00953506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00097536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

