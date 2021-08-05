Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $262.07

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.07 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 555,341 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £381.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.