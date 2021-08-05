Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

