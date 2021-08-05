Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

