Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNLSY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.