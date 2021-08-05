Renault’s (RNLSY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

RNLSY opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

