Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Decreased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

