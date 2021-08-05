Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.92, but opened at $61.00. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 3,724 shares.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 110.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

