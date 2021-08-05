Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the energy company’s stock.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

