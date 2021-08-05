Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 307,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

