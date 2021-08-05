ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00.

RMD opened at $273.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $277.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

