Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.