Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $76.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.