Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International traded as high as C$83.81 and last traded at C$83.18, with a volume of 339939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.61.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.78%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

