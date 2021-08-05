Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.61.

TSE:QSR opened at C$82.00 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

