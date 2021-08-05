Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report $110.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.16 million to $111.86 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $454.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 24,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,733. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

