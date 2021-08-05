Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCUR and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A AMTD International $144.26 million 9.70 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCUR and AMTD International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMTD International beats CCUR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

