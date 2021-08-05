Reviewing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 39.63% 9.07% 4.48% VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37%

85.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.81 $82.07 million $1.86 14.27 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.22 $891.67 million $1.64 18.40

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

