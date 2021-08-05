Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.94. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 12,768 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

