Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.85. 14,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,651. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $179.86 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

