Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 239.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,199,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 845,830 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 346.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 172,671 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.36. 47,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

