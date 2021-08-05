Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 634.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 41,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

