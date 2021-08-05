Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,861,089. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.31. 17,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

