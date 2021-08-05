Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $827.55. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,484. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

