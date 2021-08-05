Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) recently:
- 8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/20/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.