Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2021 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

