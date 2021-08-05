Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $634.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

