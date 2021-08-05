Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post $32.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.69 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,675%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $130.55 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. 46,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

