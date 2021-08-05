RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.52.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.64 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,714,000 after buying an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,910,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

