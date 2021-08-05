Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $257,756.89

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $257,756.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

