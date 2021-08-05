Rivetz (RVT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Rivetz has a market cap of $257,756.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

