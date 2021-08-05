Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.07. Rogers has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $207.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

