ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Tops $7.96 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 13% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00422775 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

