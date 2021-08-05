Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.38. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

