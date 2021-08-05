Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lifted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,366. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

