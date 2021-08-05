Roth Capital Cuts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Digi International stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $687.07 million, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Strs Ohio grew its position in Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digi International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

