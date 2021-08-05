Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $154.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.59.

Eaton stock opened at $161.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.11. Eaton has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

