Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

