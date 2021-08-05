Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

