Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.56 Million Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

RA opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

