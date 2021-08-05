Royal Bank of Canada Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$4.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUVSF. National Bank Financial lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.