Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.45% of Ontrak worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTRK. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.