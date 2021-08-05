Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $144.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $130.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

