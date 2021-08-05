Royal Bank of Canada Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 263.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

